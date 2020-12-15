Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has backed Joe Burns for a spot in the Adelaide Test starting Thursday. The Queensland opener has managed just 62 runs at 6.89 this summer, which puts his selection in jeopardy.

In an ideal scenario, Burns would've competed against Will Pucovski for David Warner's opening partner berth. But Warner's groin injury, Pucovski ruled out with a concussion, and Burns' miserable batting form have compounded worries.

"I am picking Joe Burns," Haddin said on Fox Cricket's Follow-On podcast. "With the injury to David Warner, I think you need some consistency at the top of the order. I know his form has been indifferent, but sometimes what can happen leading into a summer – for someone who has been in and out of the Test team like Joe Burns – is you can try too hard.

"Once he is named in that team, he has all the resources you have around the Australian cricket team. I imagine someone like Justin Langer would be great for him to bounce off being an opening batsman himself," said Haddin, who is backing Burns purely on a 'gut-feel' and not numbers.

Adding more on 'statistics not presenting the entire picture', Haddin added, "Sometimes you go on gut feel. Sometimes the stats don't paint a great picture. It's also about team chemistry sometimes as well. I imagine Justin and Tim will go on gut feel also. You need a bit of consistency at the top of the order. If Warner was there I think Burns would have been in trouble. With no Warner being there, I think he will be OK."

Joe Burns gets Ponting, Langer's support

Former national selector Mark Waugh suggested Tim Paine get pushed up as a temporary opening solution. Haddin, who was a part of Australia's coaching group last year, disagreed as he believes Paine has enough workload as the skipper and a wicketkeeper.

"I wouldn't go that way with Paine," Haddin said. "I think he has enough on his plate. You don't want to chop and change the entire batting order."

Australian coach Justin Langer has backed Joe Burns' talent and has confirmed a decision on opening will be made soon. Even cricket legend Ricky Ponting has backed Burns for the opening spot.

"I'm sticking with Joe Burns," Ponting said on Seven. "I've heard a lot of suggestions that he hasn't scored enough runs to stay in the side, but I'm keeping him in there."

Debuting against India in the 2014 Boxing Day Test, Burns has played 21 Tests for Australia, amassing 1,379 runs at 38.3. The 31-year-old has slammed four centuries in Test cricket with his highest score of 180 coming against the visiting Sri Lankan side in 2019.