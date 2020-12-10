Ind vs Aus 2020: Mark Waugh names his Australian playing XI for the first Test

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh has backed Chris Green to start in the first Test against India. Green proved his mettle as he scored an unbeaten 125 against India A in the warm-up game between the two teams. Mark Waugh also named his preferred playing XI for the first Test.

Speaking to Fox cricket, Mark Waugh said:

"I think Green is a certain starter. You’ve got to play him. He looks so good, and he offers something with the ball as well."

Mark Waugh also stated that Matthew Wade and Joe Burns had failed to nail down a spot in the team with their performances.

“It’s tough on Matthew Wade, but at the end of the day, when players don’t nail down their spot with consistent run-scoring or taking wickets, you leave the door open. I think Wade and Burns have both done that to a certain extent," said Mark Waugh.

Waugh believes Wade hasn't done enough to start in the first test against India.

Mark Waugh names his Australia XI for the first test Vs India

Mark Waugh's Australian XI: Will Pucovski/Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Waugh has backed Will Pucovski to start over Joe Burns if the former recovers from his concussion. Australia are already missing an opener in David Warner. Waugh is also hoping for Marcus Harris to come good in the Tests as the player has experience playing against the Indian team.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are nailed on starters in the middle order while Travis Head, Chris Green and Tim Paine complete the batting lineup in Waugh's XI. Both Head and Green are also bowling options for the team.

In the bowling department, the selection was pretty straightforward. Mark Waugh has gone with the tried and tested combination of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series will start on December 17th. The first Test match is set to be a day/night encounter at the Adelaide Oval.