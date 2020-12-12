IND Vs AUS 2020: Marnus Labuschagne claims he is ready to open if required

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has suggested he is willing to open in the first test against India starting from December 17. However, he added that he still expects to bat at no.3.

Regarding opening the innings, Marnus Labuschagne said:

''There hasn't been (a conversation about opening) ..Currently, I think I'll be No.3, (But) whatever the team needs that's our job as cricketers, it's about what is doing best for the team. If the team needs me to open, then that's what we'll do.''

"We'll have to wait and see how things pan out with a few other moving parts. It's about winning games, and if that's our best way to win games than it's all good.''

Australia currently has an opening conundrum to solve going into the first Test against India. David Warner is already ruled out with a groin injury, and Will Pucovski is also set to miss out after a concussion in the first practice match against India A. Both are now looking to make a comeback in the Boxing Day Test match.

Joe Burns is another option, but he is woefully out of form at the moment. The opener has a first-class average of 7.62 in 8 innings so far in the season. Given such atrocious numbers, he is unlikely to instil much confidence in the Australian team management.

Marnus Labuschagne: A mainstay in Australia's test lineup

Marnus Labuschagne in action.

Marnus Labuschagne has been a revelation for the Aussies ever since he burst onto the scene. His willingness to open shows after establishing himself in the middle-order showcases his 'team first' mentality.

After making his Test debut in 2018, Marnus Labuschagne has already become a mainstay for Australia in their batting line up on the back of some gutsy performances.

With Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris being called to the Australian squad, it seems likely that Marnus Labuschagne will stick to his regular batting position against India in the first Test.