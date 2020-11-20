Ind vs Aus 2020: Pat Cummins reveals why Australian players may not unite until morning of Sydney ODI

In a rather unique occurrence forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia’s one-day international squad may come together only on the morning of the first ODI against India at Sydney on November 27, according to speedster Pat Cummins.

A number of Aussie players who featured in the Indian Premier League in the UAE have been in quarantine since returning to Australia. The quarantine period will end only on the eve of the opening ODI versus India at the SCG.

Aussie speedster Pat Cummins is one of 11 team members from the ODI squad who is currently in quarantine. He admitted that the Australian team coming together directly on the morning of the Sydney game is a genuine possibility.

“We’ve been in the middle of it (bio-secure bubbles) for three or four months now, so we’re starting to get used to it. But it will be weird — we get out Thursday night and then we will go and join the boys at a hote,l but there’s a good chance we won’t see them until we literally turn up to the SCG on Friday,” Pat Cummins said on Fox Cricket’ season launch show.

“It is all a bit different but it is the way it is at the moment,” he further added.

Pat Cummins pleased with Warner and Smith’s form

Apart from Cummins, star batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith — who led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively in IPL 2020 — are also in isolation. According to Cummins, both Aussie batsmen look in fine form.

“Looking really good. They both scored some runs over in the IPL, led their sides and still seem really fresh. They are hitting the ball well in the nets here. Every time they come out here in Australia they seem to churn out the runs so hopefully this summer is the same,” a hopeful Cummins added.

The 27-year-old, who had a disappointing IPL 2020, despite being purchased for a record Rs 15.5 crore, further admitted that he would target Indian captain Virat Kohli’s wicket.

“Every side has one or two batters that they are the big wicket. You feel that if you get their wicket it goes a long way to winning the game. He is always the big one,” Pat Cummins explained.

While Australian players are in quarantine separately, Team India, on the other hand, are quarantined in the same hotel. They have been training hard, and sharing videos of the same.