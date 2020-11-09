Ind vs Aus 2020: Rohit Sharma may join the side before the Test series

India and Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to join the Indian squad travelling to Australia in time for the Test series beginning in December.

With the hamstring injury that he suffered during the ongoing IPL, the MI skipper may not be able to recover completely and finish the quarantine period before the limited-overs series starts later this month.

While Rohit Sharma has returned to lead MI after missing four games, he hasn’t looked in full throttle. And as per BCCI’s medical team, Rohit Sharma will take at least two to three weeks to complete a full recovery.

ANI quoted sources confirming that Rohit Sharma will be part of the Indian squad, but maybe ready only by the time the Test series begins.

“He will definitely be a part of the Australia series, but most likely for the Tests. Don’t think with the rehabilitation time and the quarantine period in Australia, he will be able to make it in time for the limited-overs series,” the source said.

Rohit Sharma will not be part of the squad flying to Australia on November 12

The Indian squad will fly to Australia from Dubai on November 12 after the conclusion of IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma is currently not part of any of the squads announced for the Australian tour and will not make the flight.

The 33-year-old will only be able allowed to travel once he proves his fitness, as per sources in BCCI.

India's tour of Australia will kick-off with ODIs on November 27, which will be followed by T20Is from December 4. The Test series will commence with a day-night encounter at Adelaide on December 17.

Check out the full India vs Australia schedule

India and Australia are currently placed first and second in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The first two teams will play for the title at Lord’s in June 2021.

ICC World Test Championship points table