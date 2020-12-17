The BCCI took to their social media accounts to post a video of the Indian cricket team making their way to the venue ahead of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The day marks the beginning of the iconic Border-Gavaskar Test series, with the first match being a day-night Test. The pink-ball game is India’s first day-night Test away from home.

India’s playing 11 has seen divided opinion ahead of the 1st Test

India’s playing 11 for the 1st Test was announced on Wednesday and has since been a hot topic of discussion.

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

India have decided to go with the opening combination of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, with many analysts questioning the latter’s inclusion in the Test side. Prithvi Shaw has struggled for form in recent months, with many suggesting that Shubman Gill or KL Rahul would have been better picks for the opener’s slot.

The middle-order looks the most settled, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane forming an integral part of India’s batting lineup. The trio are the most experienced players on tour, and will be looking to make their mark in the pink-ball Test.

The lower middle-order saw the inclusion of Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha, with fans once again questioning Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from the side. Many suggested that the youngster should have been picked ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, referring to his explosive 73 ball 103* in the recent practice match against Australia A.

Ravichandran Ashwin will act as India’s sole spinner and will be expected to play a crucial role with the pink ball. India have packed Umesh Yadav as the third pacer, choosing the quick over Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj. Yadav will form a fearsome pace bowling trio with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and will be expected to step up in Australian conditions.

Team India are looking to win their second successive series Down Under. The team won the Test series 2-1 the last time they toured Australia in 2018-19, and will be looking for a repeat of the same performance. The first Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series takes place at the Adelaide Oval.