IND vs AUS 2020: “Three more years” – Ian Healy backs Tim Paine as long-term captain

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has become the latest cricketer to offer his support to Test captain Tim Paine. Tim Paine’s stock is at an all-time high, particularly after the 36-year-old masterminded an 8-wicket win over India in the first Test.

The win also included bundling out India for 36 in the second innings, the team’s lowest total in Test history. Tim Paine capped off the win with accolades for his individual performance as well, becoming the first gloveman in 12 years to win the Man of the Match award.

"I'm expecting him to play for quite long because he started so late - and it looks like he's in great shape physically and doing it well. He's got a job to do so that will keep him interested, keep him motivated to get that Australian side on top again and in the hearts of Australians. I've got no problems saying three more years."

Ian Healy recommends Tim Paine as long-term skipper

Ian Healy while speaking to Australian media endorsed Tim Paine for a long tenure as Test captain, pointing out to the stellar job he has done after taking over in tumultuous circumstances.

Tim Paine, who was once branded as a “temporary captain” has shown great character to step up and improve, both as a leader and a batsman.

"He's led a massive cultural revolution, which has got to be draining, so I don't have a problem if he does surprise me and finish before I reckon he will because he's taken on so much, but I think he's about to reap the rewards and enjoy it a lot more.”

The Vodafone Player of the Match is Aussie skipper Tim Paine for his crucial knock and outstanding work behind the stumps! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dtKyBorruO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

Tim Paine’s form has been at an all-time high. Out of the 33 wicketkeepers to have played for Australia in Tests, only Adam Gilchrist has a better batting average than Tim Paine. With Tim Paine’s glovework at a high level as well, Ian Healy has backed the wicket-keeper to continue leading Australia for years to come.

According to Ian Healy, Tim Paine should lead the Australian Test team till Ashes 2023. The tenure would also see Tim Paine surpass Steve Smith’s 34 Tests as captain and see the wicketkeeper become just the fifth man to skipper Australia in 50 or more Tests.

Advertisement

He's the Aussie Test skipper and was named Player of the Match yesterday, but in case you don't know him...



Meet Tim Paine! #DirectHit pic.twitter.com/Ggy8ioTvKz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2020

While many have backed Steve Smith to return as captain, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings recently claimed that the board would only do what’s best for the team.

With Tim Paine having recovered from a lean patch and grown into the role as a Test match batsman and skipper, the cricketer is a solid bet to continue leading Australia in the coming years.