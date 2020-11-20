Ind vs Aus 2020: Tickets for two ODIs, all three T20Is in Australia sold out on first day of booking

There is plenty of excitement surrounding India’s tour of Australia, as it will be Team India’s first international assignment since the tour of New Zealand early this year. Cricket Australia (CA) gave further proof of fans gearing up for the mega contest, confirming that all three T20Is and two ODIs between India and Australia have been sold out. Amazingly, the tickets went on sale only on Friday morning.

"The second and third ODIs at the SCG and Manuka Oval respectively have been exhausted while the Manuka Oval T20I and two SCG T20Is are sold out," a CA release informed.

"Limited tickets to the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG remain, with approximately 1,900 public seats left. Both the SCG and Manuka Oval will be at 50 per cent capacity for series, with fans voting with their feet after ticket prices were frozen from the last time India came to Australia in 2018/19," the release further stated.

India vs Australia limited-overs contests expected to be fierce battles

Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement, said that the rush for ticket sales reiterates how desperate fans are to watch India and Australia in action.

"The rivalry between the Australian and Indian men's cricket teams is one of the greatest in international sport, and this series is shaping up as an epic," Everard said.

"It's been fantastic to see so much interest in the ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from yesterday with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family. It didn't take long today for things to move quickly, with now just a couple of thousand tickets remaining for the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG," he added.

James Allsopp, Cricket ACT CEO, stated that there the excitement for the T20Is, which will be held after the ODIs, is already building up.

"Both games at Manuka are going to be fierce contests, and we look forward to welcoming the Australian and Indian teams to Canberra. With such high demand, it's inevitable that some fans may have missed out, but there is plenty of other cricket to come with BBL matches in Canberra," Allsopp added.

India’s tour of Australia will kick-off with the first of the three ODIs at Sydney on November 27. The second ODI will also be played at the SCG on November 29 while the third one-dayer will be held at Manuka Oval on December 2.

The first T20I will also be held at the Manuka Oval on December 4, followed by the remaining two matches at the SCG on December 6 and 8.

The limited-overs contests will be followed by four Tests, the first of which will be a Day/Night encounter at Adelaide starting December 17.