Ind vs Aus 2020: Broadcast channel in India and all the live streaming details

We are just a week away from seeing the Men in Blue in action as India get back on to the international arena with a 3-match ODI series against Australia, starting November 27.

The opening two matches will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27 and 29, with the third and final game scheduled to take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 2.

The ODI series will be followed by 3 T20Is from December 4 to 8, with the SCG hosting two of those after the opener in Canberra.

The major attraction, however, lies in the 4-Test series as India look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after beating the Aussies 2-1 in 2018/19.

Though Virat Kohli will return to India after the pink ball Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child, Ajinkya Rahane would take charge of the side from the iconic Boxing Day Test at the MCG, starting December 26.

India will return to the SCG on January 7 to play their first match of 2021, and the fourth Test will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15 to 19.

Where to watch India v Australia matches

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Six

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa: SuperSport

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus

USA: Willow TV, Hotstar

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries: OSN Sports Cricket HD

Live streaming: SonyLiv, Sky Go, Now TV

Complete schedule of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 (In IST)

1st ODI: November 27 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:10 AM

2nd ODI: November 29 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:10 AM

3rd ODI: December 2 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N) – 9:10 AM

1st T20I: December 4 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night) – 1:40 PM

2nd T20I: December 6 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM

1st Practice match: December 6-8 – Drummoyne Oval, Sydney – 5:00 AM

3rd T20I: December 8 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Night) – 1:40 PM

2nd Practice match: December 11-13 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (D/N) – 9:30 AM

1st Test: December 17-21 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) – 9:30 AM

2nd Test: December 26-30 – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 5:00 AM

3rd Test: January 7-11 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 5:00 AM

4th Test: January 15-19 – The Gabba, Brisbane – 5:30 AM