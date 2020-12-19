IND vs AUS 2020: 'Unreal win' – David Warner reacts to Australia’s thrashing of India

Australian opener David Warner took to Twitter to react to Australia’s outstanding 8-wicket win over India in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. The home side wrapped up the day-night Test in less than three days as they beat India in a comprehensive fashion.

The architect of the victory was the outstanding morning session on Day 3, where Pat Cummins (4 for 21) and Josh Hazlewood (5 for 8) bowled brilliantly to outclass the Indian batsmen. The bowling masterclass meant that India’s innings ended at 36/9 after Mohammed Shami went off retired hurt, with the home side set a target of 90.

Unreal win by the lads today, bowlers what an effort today!! Simply unbelievable day of cricket. @joeburns441 hits winnings runs 👍👍 so good. So happy for you legend — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 19, 2020

Australian openers Matthew Wade (33 of 53) and Joe Burns (51* of 63) gave a great account of themselves, with the under-fire Burns being praised by David Warner as the opener celebrated his team’s memorable victory.

David Warner backs Joe Burns; praised teammates online

Taking to Twitter after the win, David Warner called Australia’s 8 wicket victory over India “unreal”. The opening batsman praised the Australian bowlers for their effort on Day 3, calling it an unbelievable day of Test cricket. While concluding his tweet, David Warner also took the opportunity to applaud Joe Burns’ half-century, conceding that he was happy for the opener.

Six and fifty for Joe Burns!



What a way to seal victory for Australia! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9ZLfC3f41r — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

The half-century for Joe Burns came at just the right time for the 31-year-old Australian, with his place in doubt ahead of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. If David Warner returns to the playing 11, only one of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns will be able to hold down the opening slot, and the fact that Burns had a solid outing in the second innings will certainly help his chances.

Will David Warner play against India in the 2nd Test?

Although David Warner celebrated his side’s victory over India, the opener’s participation in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains in doubt.

The stylish left-hander tore his groin during the ODI series against India last month and has been out of action since. However, David Warner had recently expressed his confidence that he will be able to return to the Test side by the second match of the Border-Gavaskar series.

1-0!



Victory for Australia after a genuinely unbelievable day of Test cricket in Adelaide: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fwS3pv2a80 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

The Australian cricketer also recently took a private jet straight to Melbourne in order to avoid being stranded in Sydney over the next week. The New South Wales capital has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and David Warner flew out on Saturday to make sure he doesn’t get stuck in the city if the region shuts its borders again.