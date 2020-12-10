IND vs AUS 2020: Usman Khawaja not thinking about Australia recall

Usman Khawaja is not losing any sleep over a potential recall to the Australia team, amid a flurry of injury problems to the batting order.

David Warner has already been ruled out of the first Test, while Will Pucovski suffered a concussion in the first tour game against India, leaving the hosts light at the top of the order.

Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh are two names being touted as potential replacements, with the Australia selectors scrambling for options just one week before the start of the first Test.

However, Khawaja's only focus is the BBL, where he will be playing for the Sydney Thunder once again. The 33-year-old last played for Australia in the Ashes, when he was dropped mid-way through the series.

He said:

"I’m just here focusing on Thunder stuff, that’s the honest truth. I’m practising with the guys every day, getting ready for that first T20 game. That’s really how far I look. I don’t look beyond that."

“I can’t focus on what I don’t have. With all my experience in cricket and life, you control what you can control.”

Since then, Australia have moved on to Marnus Labuschagne, who has proven to be an unstoppable force in the Test arena.

David Warner hopeful of Boxing Day return for Australia

Australia v India - David Warner got injured in the second ODI

David Warner's wife Candice recently revealed that the swashbuckling opener is working hard to be ready in time for the second Test match which begins on Boxing Day.

Warner suffered an adductor injury during Australia's second ODI against India and has been ruled out of the first Test.

“Fingers crossed he’ll be ready for the Boxing Day Test but it’s just one of those injuries that you don’t want to rush back. He’s just been so busy getting his groin and his body right to get back on the park."

David Warner has been hard at work trying to get back to full fitness, and the hope is that Australia will be back to full strength by the time the second Test match gets underway.