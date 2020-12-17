IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli gets a lifeline as Tim Paine makes DRS blunder again

Indian captain Virat Kohli was handed a lifeline during the first innings of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, after the Aussies failed to review a decision which would have sent the batsman back to the pavilion.

Virat Kohli survived a caught-behind dismissal, as Tim Paine’s reluctance to take a review on Day 1 of the Test ended up handing the star batsman a second opportunity to continue batting.

Virat Kohli seems to have taken the opportunity with both hands, building on his resolute start to score his 23rd half-century in Tests.

Virat Kohli gets away after gloving the ball on Day 1

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 35th over of the innings, with Nathan Lyon bowling to Virat Kohli. The Australian spinner’s slightly short delivery spun down leg, with Virat Kohli seemingly missing his flick.

Is this a little mark on Virat Kohli's glove there? 🤔



Australia opted not to review...

With the Australians appealing for a caught behind, Matthew Wade fielding at short leg was the most interested as he suggested that the team should review the call.

However, after some discussion, Australian captain Tim Paine decided against reviewing the decision despite appealing earlier. Soon after, the replays showed that Virat Kohli had indeed gloved the ball as it went down the leg-side.

Commentating on the game, Adam Gilchrist and Brett Lee pointed out that the ball had kissed the glove, and lamented the fact that the Aussies had missed a golden chance to dismiss Virat Kohli.

Even Harsha Bhogle expressed his surprise at the decision, as he pointed out that Tim Paine could have easily gone for a review with three DRS referrals available to the captain at the time. Notably, the Indian skipper was batting on 16 at the time.

The Aussies choose not to review this caught behind on Kohli

What do you think?



What do you think?



📺 Watch #AUSvIND Test on Fox Cricket or Kayo: https://t.co/WkUnotJdEQ



📝 Live blog: https://t.co/eE9bVDqltN



📱Match Centre: https://t.co/Vp5FiCPhTj pic.twitter.com/HZnjGbQaiJ — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 17, 2020

Tim Paine’s struggles with DRS have been well documented

After Australia’s glaring mistake was pointed out, many looked back to Tim Paine and Australia’s poor record with DRS over the years.

The wicket-keeper batsman hasn’t always made the best of calls when it comes to reviewing decisions. The Australian skipper has one of the worst records when it comes to making the right DRS calls.

Despite his obvious error, Tim Paine seemed to learn from his mistakes as he made the correct call a few overs later, leading to Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal.

It remains to be seen how much the mistake will come back to haunt the Australians in the crucial pink-ball Test.

Virat Kohli seemed to be getting into his stride after being given another chance. The 32-year-old started the third session in solid fashion, notching up his half century at the start of the 61st over.