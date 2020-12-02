IND vs AUS 2020: Virat Kohli pleased with Indian team's fightback in ODI win over Australia

Virat Kohli was a happy man after seeing his side finally get a win in the third ODI against Australia. Facing a much-changed Australia side, India recorded their first win of the tour to end the series 2-1. But despite losing the series, Virat Kohli felt his team played with heart and desire.

"It's particularly pleasing since we were under the pump for the first half of our innings, and the second half of Australia's, and we fought back both times. Shubman coming back, that brought us some freshness. I think the pitch was much better in terms of helping the bowlers, so obviously, the confidence levels go up," Virat Kohli said after the game.

India were under the cosh on a few occasions, but fought back and sealed the win by 13 runs in the end. A big partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Australia lost their way in the death overs of both innings.

We had a great partnership between Hardik and Jadeja: Virat Kohli

India's win in the third ODI came after they won the toss and elected to bat first. Led by Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli, India finished with a total of 302/5.

Australia looked to be cruising to victory when Glenn Maxwell was scoring for fun against the Indian bowlers. However, they failed to get over the line after the Big Show was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, giving India a consolation win.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli believes the partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played a huge role in India's win.

"Playing international cricket for 13-14 years, you should be able to come back like we did. I would have liked to go on for a bit longer, but we had a great partnership between Hardik and Jadeja. It was exactly what the team needed to get that boost, even though we've lost the series," said Kohli.

Australia v India - ODI Game 3

The win will provide a big boost to India's morale, and give them the momentum heading into the T20I and Test series against the opponents Down Under. Although Australia were missing several key players, India showed just what they are capable of as they picked up their first win of the tour.