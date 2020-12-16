IND vs AUS 2020: 'You’ll play into Steve Smith’s hands if you bowl him short' - Ian Chappell

Ahead of the India vs. Australia 2020 series, a multitude of cricket analysts and former cricketers have talked about the importance of getting Steve Smith dismissed early. The Australian seems to reserve his best for India and is regarded as one of the best Test batsmen in the history of the game.

Many have suggested that the bowlers should make use of short-pitched deliveries when they bowl to Steve Smith. The Australian has famously struggled with the short ball in the past, with opposing pacers Jofra Archer and Neil Wagner subsequently targeting the batsman with bouncers in recent times.

Australia won't reveal their starting XI until tomorrow's coin toss, but captain Tim Paine has given a strong indication Joe Burns will retain his place and allrounder Cameron Green is set to debut, writes @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/eNvXqExzB3 pic.twitter.com/lUUrujl1nQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2020

However, former Australia captain Ian Chappell has a contrarian view. He warned the Indian pace bowling attack when it comes to using the short-ball tactic against Steve Smith.

Ian Chappell sends Steve Smith warning to India

Speaking to Indian media ahead of the Test series, Ian Chappell said that the most important thing is to unsettle Steve Smith and change his thinking.

He warned the visitors about bowling excessive short-pitched deliveries to Steve Smith. Ian Chappell also suggested that the tactic would just play into the former skipper’s strengths as a batsman.

"If he bats the way he wants to, then you are in trouble. As far as I am concerned, if you bowl short of length to Steve Smith then you are playing into his hands. Because you are just playing to his strengths. He is very much a back-foot player.”

Ian Chappell also explained that even when the Indian pacers use the short ball, they shouldn’t use it excessively. He advised them to use the bouncer as a surprise weapon, and suggested that the Indian pace bowling attack should use the tactic judiciously.

Ian Chappell’s suggestions for dismissing Steve Smith

During the press conference, Ian Chappell stressed on the importance of getting Steve Smith to play forward. Although the 77-year-old admitted that pitching the ball full may lead to Steve Smith scoring runs, he reiterated that it is a better option than bowling short, as he is a great back-foot player.

“You got to get him to play forward. Now that might cost you a few runs but the difference, if you bowl and let him play on the back-foot then he will still score a lot of runs without getting out. But if you are making him play on front-foot then he might score runs and he may give you chances to get out."

Only time will tell whether the short-ball tactic will prove to be effective against Steve Smith this time around. Although the right-hander has struggled with it in the past, the reason he is regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time is because of his ability to rise to the challenge.

Even when the Indian pacers use the short-ball, execution and consistency will have to be key. Steve Smith has shown time and time again that he has the pedigree to ride out the difficult moments and score runs for fun against some of the best bowlers in the world.