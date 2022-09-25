IND vs AUS 2022: "Rishabh Pant will have to miss out" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's playing XI for 3rd T20I

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant might not find a place in Team India's playing XI for their crucial T20I series decider against Australia on Sunday, September 25, in Hyderabad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the fixture, he suggested that India could go ahead with an extra bowler, backing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar over Pant.

He opined that the Men in Blue could make this change, considering this won't be a shortened game like the second T20I.

Chopra mentioned that Kumar could get the nod, as he has done well at the venue while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He, however, added that the Indian think tank should play Deepak Chahar if they want to persist with Harshal Patel for T20 World Cup 2022.

He explained:

"It is clear that Rishabh Pant will have to miss out. One of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar will come into the playing XI in place of Pant. You would want to play Bhuvneshwar and he has also played a lot of matches at this venue.

"However, it is worth noting that teams can still make changes to their T20 World Cup squad until October 15. If India are quite clear that they want Harshal Patel in the side, they should then prefer Deepak Chahar over Bhuvneshwar for this game."

Notably, Pant didn't feature in India's playing XI in the T20I series opener against Australia. While the left-handed batter returned to the team for the subsequent clash, he didn't get a chance to bat in the eight-over per side contest.

Kumar had a forgettable outing against Australia, conceding 53 runs from his full quota of four overs in the first T20I. He lost his place in the side for the second encounter. Chahar, on the other hand, was benched for both the games.

"Has been leaking a lot of runs" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal's form

The cricketer-turned-commentator further added that Yuzvedendra Chahal's form is going to be crucial for the Indian team. He pointed out how the leg spinner has struggled for form in his recent appearances in T20 cricket.

Chopra highlighted that Chahal hasn't picked up enough wickets lately and has also proved to be quite expensive. Despite the underwhelming performances, the former cricketer believes that the crafty spinner shouldn't be dropped from the side.

He added:

"The upcoming matches will be of utmost importance for Yuzvendra Chahal as he has been leaking a lot of runs. Furthermore, he also hasn't been able to take enough wickets. But he will be fine as he plays more matches.

"A lot of people would say that Chahal should be dropped here and Ravichandran Ashwin can replace him. However, I don't think Ashwin is India'a first-choice spinner. Chahal is the first-choice spinner, then comes Axar Patel, and Ashwin is at number three."

Chahal has failed to make a significant impact with the ball in the ongoing series against Australia, bagging just one scap from two games. Furthermore, he has a dismal economy rate of 12.46 to his name.

