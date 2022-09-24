IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Rohit Sharma's explosive knock powers Team India to victory in 2nd T20I

India leveled the three-match series 1-1 with a comfortable six-wicket win in the second T20I against Australia on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur. It was an eight-over-per-side affair due to a wet outfield at the ground.

In a truncated contest, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked the Australians to bat first. Visiting captain Aaron Finch (31* off 15 balls) kicked things off with a couple of boundaries in the first over to set an aggressive tone for his side early in the innings.

Axar Patel (2/13) momentarily put breaks in the scoring rate by sending dangerous hitters Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell to the pavilion in his successive overs. However, Finch kept attacking at the other end and scored runs at a brisk pace to help his side motor along. Matthew Wade (43*) played a blazing cameo in the end to power Australia to 90/5.

Rohit got India off to a flier in the chase by smacking two sixes in the first over against Josh Hazlewood. The hosts raced off to 39 in 2.4 overs before KL Rahul perished, looking for a big hit against Adam Zampa (3/16).

The leg-spinner bowled a phenomenal spell and tried his best to bring his team back into the contest by scalping three crucial middle-order wickets. Rohit (46* off 20 balls) foiled his efforts by playing a blinder while holding up one end till the end of the chase.

He looked in sublime touch and kept the required run rate under check with his timely boundaries. Dinesh Karthik provided an explosive finish by smashing a six and a four in the last over to end the chase with four balls remaining in the innings.

Fans react to India's win against Australia

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a thrilling encounter between India and Australia in Nagpur. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the match:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #INDvAUS India coming back into the series in wet conditions India coming back into the series in wet conditions 😄 #INDvAUS https://t.co/g7PQUHzalN

Sagar @sagarcasm Rohit Sharma to Dinesh Karthik Rohit Sharma to Dinesh Karthik https://t.co/xzYpDwT315

Aditya @pradeep_3576

everyone fails captain decide to fight himself. dinesh Karthik finishes well.

rohit missed well deserved half century.

#INDvsAUST20I #IndVsAus #RohitSharma𓃵 #DineshKarthik rohit with 46(20). captaincy role.everyone fails captain decide to fight himself. dinesh Karthik finishes well.rohit missed well deserved half century. rohit with 46(20). captaincy role.everyone fails captain decide to fight himself. dinesh Karthik finishes well.rohit missed well deserved half century.#INDvsAUST20I #IndVsAus #RohitSharma𓃵 #DineshKarthik https://t.co/pYUactGfCx

The Men in Blue and Australia will next lock horns in the series decider of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, September 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

