IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny memes after the toss in 1st T20I in Mohali

India will kick off their three-match T20I series against Australia with their first match on Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali. After a disappointing run in the recently concluded Asia Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways by bagging this series.

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the coin toss and unsurprisingly chose to bowl first. Explosive middle-order batter Tim David will make his Australian debut in this contest, having previously played for Singapore. Test captain Pat Cummins made a comeback into the side after missing the previous series.

Flamboyant wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant missed out on a spot in the playing XI as the Indian team management opted for the experienced Dinesh Karthik in the middle-order. Jasprit Bumrah will also sit out this contest. Rohit Sharma confirmed that the ace pacer would return to playing XI in the upcoming games.

After successfully recovering from injury issues, Harshal Patel walked back into the XI.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Fans took note of the team combinations after the toss and communicated their views in the form of hilarious memes. Tim David, Umesh Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik's inclusion received positive responses from the fans.

Here is a collection of the best memes after the toss:

"These bilateral series ahead of the World Cup are quite important"- Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Speaking to the broadcaster ahead of the first T20 against Australia, talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya acknowledged that playing bilateral series will help the team iron out a few deficiencies before the all-important T20 World Cup next month. He said:

"These bilateral series ahead of the World Cup are quite important because we are getting an opportunity to play against teams like Australia and South Africa. These teams study the opposition well and come prepared and most probably they will do what they end up doing at the World Cup."

Shedding light on the Men in Blue's thought process, Pandya further added:

"From our perspective, it is about how to get better from here on and how to settle some things and gather confidence. We are leaving 20 days prior to the tournament as well, so we will get good preparation."

