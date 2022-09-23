IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 funny memes after the toss in 2nd T20I in Nagpur

Team India will face Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur. The hosts will have to win this contest to stay alive in the series after losing their first T20I on Tuesday.

It will be an eight-over-per-side game due to the delay caused by wet out-field issues. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and chose to bowl first in this truncated contest.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to playing XI after missing the last game. His presence will provide a much-needed boost to the under-fire bowling department. Rishabh Pant has also replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to bowling restrictions.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Fans were frustrated with the delay ahead of the match. They took to social media platforms to slam BCCI for not incorporating state-of-the-art drainage systems at international cricket venues in India. They shared hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram to express their disappointment over the issue.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We are trying our best"- Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav reassures fans after first T20I loss

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav recently opened up that the players did not indulge in any discussions following their disappointing loss in the 1st T20I against Australia.

He credited the visiting batters for maintaining high intensity in the chase, which resulted in a convincing victory. At a pre-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Actually after the last game, we didn't have any discussion but as you have seen last day the match went on long and there was also dew. You also have to give credit to them (Australia) as they kept attacking. We are trying our best."

The 32-year-old also defended pacer Harshal Patel, who proved to be expensive on his return to international cricket after an injury layoff. Patel ended the game with dismal figures of 4-0-49-0.

Suryakumar Yadav put his weight behind him and said:

“Thoda injury se aaya hai, itna toh benefit banta hai (Cut him some slack, he is coming back after the injury). It is difficult to read Harshal’s slower ball and variations. Whatever I have faced him in the nets, I can assure you guys that he is not predictable at all.”

Should Team India management give Harshal Patel a long rope? or should they look at Deepak Chahar ahead of the World Cup? Sound off in the comments section.

