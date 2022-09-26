IND vs AUS 2022: "Won't improve unless you are willing to take criticism" - Danish Kaneria's advice to India's out of form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria believes Team India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be open to criticism if he wants to regain his lost form.

Highlighting the Indian pacer's recent underwhelming performances in T20 cricket, Kaneria suggested that he should consider changing his approach. He opined that the senior seamer failed to make an impact with the new ball, while also leaking a lot of runs during death overs.

The former spinner pointed out that while Kumar is a proven campaigner, he has looked off-colour lately. Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's T20I series decider against Australia, Kaneria explained:

"You won't improve unless you are willing to take criticism. While he has been an amazing fast bowler and has done really well, he is not at his best right now. He is struggling with the new ball and it's the same case towards the backend as well.

"He is not trying to do anything different and has proved to be expensive consistently."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lack of form has concerned many Indian fans ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. The right-arm pacer finished with just a solitary wicket from his two outings against Australia and had a dismal economy rate of 13.00 runs per over.

Kaneria reckons that India's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will find his rhythm soon despite having an off day in business on Sunday. Notably, he recorded his worst figures in the format, conceding 50 runs from his full quota of four overs. Kaneria added:

"This was Jasprit Bumrah's first full 20-over match since returning from injury. He conceded a lot of runs. But we must note that Australia played with a lot of intent, despite losing wickets at regular intervals. He hasn't found his rhythm, but he will be fine."

The Men in Blue secured a stunning six-wicket victory in the deciding contest to clinch the three-match series against Australia. Despite the victory, India's bowling performance still seems to be an issue that needs to be addressed by the team management ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

"He can bowl at any stage" - Danish Kaneria mighty impressed by Team India's Axar Patel

Speaking in the video, Kaneria mentioned that bowling all-rounder Axar Patel did a fine job with the ball against Australia in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

He stated that the crafty spinner has emerged as a go-to option for skipper Rohit Sharma, with his knack for taking wickets at crucial intervals.

Kaneria suggested that Patel has the ability to perform admirably with the new ball as well as during the middle overs. He added:

"Axar Patel has shown that he can fill Ravindra Jadeja's shoes. Every time the captain handed him the ball, he made an impact. He can bowl at any stage as he can take the new ball and also come in during the middle overs. Whenever the team needs a breakthrough, he is able to provide it."

Patel was a top performer for the hosts with the ball in the recently concluded series. With eight wickets from three outings, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS MatchesWicketsFor his superb bowling performance, @akshar2026 wins the Player of the Series award. 3⃣ Matches8⃣ WicketsFor his superb bowling performance, @akshar2026 wins the Player of the Series award. 👌 👌#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS https://t.co/aykOxDuIwc

The Indian team is set to lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa in September and October. The T20I series is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, September 28, in Thiruvananthapuram

