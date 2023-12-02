IND vs AUS 2023, 4th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by 20 runs in yesterday’s T20I match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue posted 174/9 on the board and then held the Aussies to 154/7. With the win, India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

India got off to an impressive start with the bat, scoring 50 in six overs, as Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 off 28) took on the Australian bowlers. He struck six fours and a six before miscuing a pull off Aaron Hardie. Playing his first match of the series, Shreyas Iyer (8) did not last long, holing out to long-on off Tanveer Sangha.

India found themselves in a spot of bother at 63/3 when skipper Suryakumar Yadav (1) nicked one off Ben Dwarshuis. At the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 32 off 28, chipping a simple catch off Sangha’s bowling.

The in-form Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma featured in a defining fifth-wicket stand of 56. Rinku once again showed his class, smashing four fours and two sixes in his 46 off 29 balls - one of his maximums coming off a switch-hit.

Jitesh also showed why he is rated so highly in the T20 format, slamming three sixes and a four in his 35 off 19 balls.

Axar Patel stars with the ball

Chasing 175, Australia got off to a rapid start. Deepak Chahar was taken apart by Travis Head and went for 22 in the third over as the visitors raced to 40/0. Ravi Bishnoi (1/17) broke the partnership with his first delivery as Josh Philippe (8) was cleaned up attempting a premeditated sweep.

Axar Patel (3/16) then got the big wicket of Head (31 off 16) as the left-hander mistimed a slog sweep. The accurate left-arm spinner also knocked over Hardie (8) before cleaning up Ben McDermott (19) as the Australian batter attempted a big hit.

Chahar came back well after the early punished to claim the wickets of Tim David (19) and Matthew Short (22). Australian skipper Matthew Wade remained unbeaten on 36 off 23, but the visitors fell well short of the target.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs Australia T20I?

Rinku and Jitesh played brilliant knocks for India. With the ball, Axar was outstanding with his three-fer, while Bishnoi kept things extremely tight.

For Australia, Sangha (2/30), Jason Behrendorff (2/32) and Dwarshuis (3/40) were among the wickets. Wade and Head contributed 30s in the chase.

Axar was named Player of the Match for his excellent spell of 3/16 from four overs.