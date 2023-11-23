IND vs AUS 2023 head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia 1st T20I

Just days after the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Team India will take on Australia at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23 in the first T20I of the five-match series. The same two sides met in the one-day World Cup final in Ahmedabad, with the Aussies getting the better of the Men in Blue by six wickets.

India will look to move on from the disappointment of the huge loss and shift their focus to the next big ICC event - the 2024 T20 World Cup. Keeping preparations for the same in mind, the hosts have named a young squad. The team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who remains out due to injury.

From the ODI World Cup squad, apart from Suryakumar, keeper-batter Ishan Kishan and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna are part of the Indian team for the T20I series against Australia. Significantly, there is no place for Sanju Samson, while Yuzvendra Chahal continues to be ignored.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

India have an impressive record over Australia in the T20I format. The two sides have clashed in 26 games, with the Men in Blue winning 15 and the Aussies 10. There have been no tied encounters between the sides, while one match produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 26

Matches won by India: 15

Matches won by Australia: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Last 5 India vs Australia T20I match results

India have won three of the last five T20I matches played against Australia. The rivals last clashed in a three-match series in India in September 2022, with the hosts clinching the contest 2-1. Here's a short summary of the last five T20I matches played between India and Australia:

IND (187/4) beat AUS (186/7) by 6 wickets, Sep 25, 2022

IND (92/4) beat AUS (90/5) by 6 wickets, Sep 23, 2022

AUS (211/6) beat IND (208/6) by 4 wickets, Sep 20, 2022

AUS (186/5) beat IND (174/7) by 12 runs, Dec 8, 2020

IND (195/4) beat AUS (194/5) by 6 wickets, Dec 06, 2020

Last 5 T20I match results of India at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India have played three T20Is in Visakhapatnam, winning two and losing one.

Their last match in the format at the venue was against South Africa in 2022, which they won by 48 runs.

IND (179/5) beat SA (131) by 48 runs, Jun 14, 2022

AUS (127/7) beat IND (126/7) by 3 wickets, Feb 24, 2019

IND (84/1) beat SL (82) by 9 wickets, Feb 14, 2016

Last 5 T20I match results of Australia at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam

The Aussies have played only one T20I at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam and registered victory in the same. Nathan Coulter-Nile starred with 3/26 as the Aussies won a low-scoring game by three wickets.

AUS (127/7) beat IND (126/7) by 3 wickets, Feb 24, 2019