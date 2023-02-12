IND vs AUS: "Australia have been spooked by their own media" - Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian player Sunil Gavaskar took a jibe at the Australian media following their team's crushing defeat against India in the first Test by an inning and 132 runs on Saturday, February 11, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

India swelled their first-innings lead to 223 on the morning of the third day, powered by brisk half-centuries from Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70). Mohammed Shami played a handy cameo of 37 runs from 47 balls, including three sixes and two fours.

Australia faltered in their innings and surrendered against Ravichandran Ashwin's turn. The off-spinner backed up his slider to claim the scalps of four left-handers and Peter Handscomb with a length ball. Four of the five dismissals by Ashwin came via trapping batters in front of the wickets and bagged his 31st five-wicket haul (5/37) in Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/34) and Mohammed Shami (2/13) complemented Ashwin as Australia's second innings was bundled out at 91 in 32.3 overs. Barring Steve Smith (25*) no other batter managed to cross more than 20.

"It is only their own media that has made a hullabaloo" - Sunil Gavaskar on Australian media

Ahead of the series, a lot of talk was focused on the Nagpur pitch, which was alleged to be a "doctored pitch" to favor the Indian team.

While the Australians struggled to counter the spin in both their innings. Rohit Sharma and his men nonchalantly scored runs against the likes of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy to post a formidable 400 in the first innings.

Speaking to India Today on the pitch controversy created by the Australian media, Sunil Gavaskar reacted after the match, saying:

"Australia have been spooked by their own media. Who's been doing the talking? Not the Indian media. Nobody in India has been talking about it. It is only their own media that has made a hullabaloo about the pitch. That this will not turn, that will not turn."

The former India captain added:

"I would imagine that they would have talked about the pitch not being done for the left-handers. Two of our left-handers got 150 between themselves. If the Aussies are smart, they will tell their media, 'Hello guys, let us play our cricket. You do what you have to write."

India and Australia will move to Delhi to play the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting on February 17.

