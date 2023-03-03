IND vs AUS: "Don't understand why Hardik Pandya isn't in the Indian team?" - Ian Chappell 

Australian cricket expert Ian Chappell questioned the Indian team management for not considering all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the mix for red-ball cricket.

Chappell remarked following India's nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday (March 3).

Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon's brilliance (8/64) reaped the rewards for the visitors as India's second-innings lead was curtailed to 75 at the end of Day 2.

Australia took 18.5 overs on the morning of Day 3 to chase the measly target and book their berth in the World Test Championship final.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green returned to the frame after missing the first two Tests after recovering from a fractured finger.

Green's inclusion allowed Australia to field three frontline spinners along with Mitchell Starc, who also returned to the side after missing the action because of his finger injury.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya hasn't played a Test since August 2018 due to major issues with his back. He is a core member of India's white-ball setup and also led them in the recent T20I series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on India's need for a fast bowling all-rounder in Tests, Ian Chappell said:

"I don't understand why Hardik Pandya isn't in the Indian team? People keep telling me he can't bowl so much. Again, you are listening to the medical people or have a chat with the cricket people."

"If Pandya wants to play, he should be in that side. He is a damn good batsman, he bowls pretty decently, he is a damn good fielder. To get the right balance, Australia needed Cameron Green in India and I think India needs Hardik Pandya."

"It was a good break for Australia having Cameron Green there" - Ian Chappell

Cameron Green bowled just a couple of overs at the start of the game as Steve Smith made maximum use out of his spin bowlers. Matthew Kunhemann (5/16) and Lyon (3/35) ran through India's batting order to skittle them out for 109 in the first innings.

Green was involved in a 40-run partnership with Peter Handscomb in the first innings, while contributing 21 runs off 57 balls.

Speaking on the presence of Green in the Australian side, Chappell said:

"It was a good break for Australia having Cameron Green there because it does give them the opportunity to play three spinners."

Australia and India will play the final Test match of the series from March 9 to 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

