IND vs AUS: "Mitchell Starc is not expected to be available for the first Test" - George Bailey 

Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey on Wednesday, January 11, confirmed that senior pace bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the first Test against India next month.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the four-match Test series against India, which starts on February 9.

Starc sustained tendon damage and a fractured middle finger on his left hand during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against South Africa last month. He was ruled out of the third Test in Sydney.

Although the pace bowling spearhead has been named in the Pat Cummins-led squad for the India Tests, Bailey confirmed that Starc is expected to travel to India later than the rest of the squad members and will miss the first Test.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement of the Test squad, Bailey stated:

"Starcy's (Mitchell Starc) not expected to be available for the first Test, in fact he's going to come across to India a touch later."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

cricket.com.au/news/mitchell-… With Australia's first Test against India now just a month away, Mitchell Starc has conceded he is unlikely to be fit for the series opener | #INDvAUS With Australia's first Test against India now just a month away, Mitchell Starc has conceded he is unlikely to be fit for the series opener | #INDvAUScricket.com.au/news/mitchell-…

All-rounder Cameron Green was also on the injury list in the South Africa Test series. Green was struck on the glove by Proteas seamer Anrich Nortje in the Boxing Day Test.

Green wasn't part of Australia's playing XI that drew the third Test in Sydney against Dean Elgar and Co in a rain-marred match.

Unlike Starc, Bailey had positive updates regarding Green's availability for the first Test against India, stating:

"Greeny (Cameron Green), we're hopeful that he should be right for the first Test.But if not that, that's okay. We feel like we've got the squad that can cover that.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

"He's confident it's nothing too serious" - George Bailey on Peter Handscomb injury

Victorian skipper Peter Handscomb earned a recall to the Test side after four years of success in domestic cricket.

But the 31-year-old comeback has been hit by an injury. Hours before he was named in the 18-man squad, Handscomb was seen in pain while playing for St Kilda in a club match against Melbourne.

He smashed the second six of the innings before collapsing on the field and subsequently retired hurt.

While providing an update on the wicketkeeper-batter, Bailey said:

"Pete's (Handscomb) got a scan tomorrow morning to check on that. He's confident it's nothing too serious. A bit of a mishap. He just copped a ball on the back hip, and then three balls later he dispatched one and just felt something give a little bit in there.

Handscomb last featured in a red-ball game for Australia against India in January 2019. He was part of the touring team that lost 1-2 against Virat Kohli's men in 2017. Handscomb played a determined knock of 72 not out to force a draw in the Ranchi Test.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes