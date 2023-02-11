IND vs AUS: "Partnership between Jadeja and Axar Patel has pushed Australia out of the game" - Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his brilliance in the ongoing first Test against Australia.

A day after rattling the Australian batting order with his impressive spell, Jadeja scored an instrumental half-century on the same turning track on Friday, February 10, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

The southpaw was unbeaten on 66 from 170 balls and built two significant partnerships with Rohit Sharma (61) and Axar Patel (81) as India's lead swelled to 144 runs at stumps on Day 2.

While analyzing the Indian team's performance on the second day on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh termed Jadeja's innings as fabulous.

He said:

"He picked five wickets with the ball. But the innings he played was such a fabulous innings. It wasn't typical where Jadeja just came in and went on hitting. He showed defense and his step over was also good. He showed the game that is played in Test cricket."

Harbhajan further stressed Jadeja's undefeated 81-run stand with Axar Patel (52*) has written the Australians out of the series opener.

He added:

"Jadeja's innings was a big, big plus. The partnership between Jadeja and Axar Patel has pushed Australia out of the game. There is enough that Australia, even by chance, cannot come back into the game because we have seen on the pitch how (the ball) is spinning."

"The two spinners will get the job done" - Harbhajan Singh

Jadeja and Ashwin once again combined to skittle out the Australians as they picked up six wickets in the second session before bundling up their innings in the early part of the final session. The left-arm spinner was the wrecker-in-chief in demolishing Australia's middle-order.

With the dismissals of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, and Todd Murphy, Jadeja claimed his 18th Test five-wicket haul (5/47).

Ashwin became only the second Indian bowler to claim 450 dismissals in Test cricket with figures of 3/42. Harbhajan believes the Tamil Nadu player will get the most wickets in the second innings and India will wrap up the game on the third day itself.

Harbhajan mentioned:

"I think Ashwin will pick the most wickets and Jadeja will also have some. These two spinners will get the job done. They have many left-handers, so Ashwin will probably start with the new ball. I think the spinners will win the match for India tomorrow."

The only major highlight for the Australians has been debutant Todd Murphy's fifer (5/82) thus far in the last two days.

