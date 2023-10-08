IND vs AUS: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Australia’s last match in 2023 World Cup

India will begin their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The two teams had last locked horns during the 2019 World Cup. Virat Kohli-led India won that game by 36 runs at the Kennington Oval in London.

Batting first, India scored 352/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, scoring 117 runs off 109 balls, including 16 boundaries. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 82 (77), Rohit Sharma 57 (70) and 48 (27), respectively.

Marcus Stoinis emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with figures of 2/62, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, Australia were bundled out for 316 in 50 overs. Steve Smith (69 off 70), David Warner (56 off 84), and Alex Carey (55* off 35) smashed half-centuries. Usman Khawaja also chipped in 42 off 39.

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, picking up three wickets apiece, while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets.

India's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

Team India played their last World Cup match against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinals. The match spanned two days due to rain. They lost to the Blackcaps by 18 runs and crashed out of the final.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 239/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

The Men in Blue got off to a dream start as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Martin Guptill for just one run. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (67 off 95) then shared a 68-run partnership with Henry Nicholls (28 off 51) for the second wicket. Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up Nicholls to provide the second wicket for Team India.

Ross Taylor (74 off 90) then joined Williamson in the middle and stitched a 65-run stand for the third wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Williamson to bring India back into the game.

Taylor held the one end, but the Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals in the form of James Neesham (12 off 18), Colin de Grandhomme (16 off 10), and Tom Latham (10 off 11). Jadeja also ended Taylor’s knock with an exceptional runout.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/43, while Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, India were bundled out for 221 in 49.3 overs.

New Zealand got off to a flying start as Matt Henry and Trent Boult reduced India to 3/5. Henry dismissed KL Rahul (1 off 7), and Rohit Sharma (1 off 4). Boult then sent back Virat Kohli (1 off 6) trapped in front of the stumps.

Mitchell Santner then dismissed Dinesh Karthik (6 off 25), reducing the Men in Blue to 24/4 before they could recover from early blows.

Rishabh Pant (32 off 56) and Hardik Pandya (32 off 62) then shared the much-needed 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Santner then dismissed the duo to help the Blackcaps dominate.

Ravindra Jadeja (77 off 59) and MS Dhoni (50 off 72) then shifted the momentum in India’s favor. The duo stitched a 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Trent Boult broke the partnership by dismissing Jadeja. Martin Guptill then produced a golden throw to send back Dhoni before India were bundled out for 221.

Matt Henry emerged as the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, finishing with figures of 3/37, while Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner scalped two wickets apiece. Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham also took one wicket apiece.

Australia's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup game

Like India, Australia also played in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, losing to eventual winners England by eight wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 223 in 49 overs.

England got off to a sensational start as they reduced the five-time champions to 14/3. Jofra Archer trapped Aaron Finch lbw for a golden duck before Chris Woakes got rid of David Warner (9 off 11) and Peter Handscomb (4 off 12).

Steve Smith (85 off 119) then stitched a 113-run partnership with Alex Carey (46 off 70) for the fourth wicket.

Adil Rashid broke the partnership by dismissing Carey. He quickly removed Marcus Stoinis for a silver duck. Meanwhile, Smith was run out by Jos Buttler.

Glenn Maxwell (22 off 23) and Mitchell Starc (29 off 36) chipped in to take Australia to a decent score.

Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid scalped three wickets apiece, while Jofra Archer took two. Mark Wood also settled for a solitary dismissal.

In response, England chased down the target in 32.1 overs.

Jason Roy (85 off 65) and Jonny Bairstow (34 off 43) shared a 124-run stand for the opening wicket. Mitchell Starc provided the first breakthrough as Bairstow got lbw out. Pat Cummins then got Roy caught behind Roy, but it was too late for the Aussies.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan chipped in with 49*(46) and 45*(39) to take Australia past the finish line.

Follow Sportskeeda for 2023 World Cup.