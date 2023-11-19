IND vs AUS: Scorecard, highlights and results of India and Australia’s last matches in 2023 World Cup

India will play Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 70 runs to qualify for the final. On the other hand, Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in a close encounter.

The two teams will face off for the second time in the ongoing World Cup. In the previous encounter, India beat Australia by six wickets in Chennai on October 8.

Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 199 in 49.3 overs. Steve Smith and David Warner chipped in with scores of 46 (71) and 41 (52), respectively. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 28 (35) and 27 (41), respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for the Men in Blue, returning with figures of 3/28, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin settled for one wicket apiece.

Chasing 200, India got off to a poor start, losing captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. Mitchell Starc dismissed Kishan caught behind for a golden duck, while Hazlewood sent back Rohit and Iyer, leaving India reeling at 2/3 after two overs.

The duo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, however, stood tall and built a match-winning 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Kohli smashed 85 off 116 balls, including six fours. Rahul, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 97 off 115 deliveries, comprising two sixes and eight boundaries. In the end, the Men in Blue won the game by six wickets with 8.4 overs to spare.

Hazlewood emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with figures of 3/38, while Mitchell Starc took one wicket.

For the unversed, the two teams have faced off 13 times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia leading the head-to-head battle by winning eight games. India won the remaining five matches.

In the World Cup finals, India and Australia last played in 2003, where the Ricky Ponting-led Australia beat Sourav Ganguly's India by 125 runs in a one-sided contest.

India’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

A clinical all-round performance helped India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first 2023 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Batting first, India posted 397/4 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer shone with the bat, scoring centuries.

Kohli, who struck his record 50th ODI ton, hit 117 runs off 113 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. On the other hand, Iyer slammed a quickfire 105 off 70 deliveries, comprising eight sixes and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who was retired hurt, stayed unbeaten on 80 off 66. India captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also chipped in with scores of 47 off 29 and 39* off 20, respectively.

Tim Southee picked up three wickets for the Kiwis but conceded 100 runs in his 10 overs. Trent Boult also settled for one dismissal.

In response, the BlackCaps were bundled out for 327 in 48.5 overs. Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, finishing with career-best figures of 7/57. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav ended up with one scalp apiece.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 134 runs off 119 for the Kiwis, including seven sixes and nine fours. Williamson also hit 69 off 73, comprising one maximum and nine boundaries.

Australia's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

In the second 2023 World Cup semi-final, South Africa were bundled out for 212 in 49.4 overs after opting to bat first.

David Miller starred with the bat, scoring 101 runs off 116 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries, to take the Proteas to a respectable total. Heinrich Klaasen also contributed with 47 off 48 deliveries, comprising two maximums and four boundaries. The duo shared a 95-run partnership to rescue the Proteas from a poor start (24/4).

Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for the Aussies, bagging three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head settled for two dismissals apiece.

Chasing 213, Australia achieved the target with more than three overs to spare. Travis Head top-scored with 62 off 48, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Steve Smith, David Warner, and Josh Inglis chipped in with scores of 30, 29 and 28, respectively.

Gerald Coetzee and Tabraiz Shamsi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, with two wickets apiece. Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Aiden Markram bagged one scalp apiece.