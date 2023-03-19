IND vs AUS weather update: Visakhapatnam weather report for Mar 19 for 2nd India vs Australia ODI

Several rain breaks are anticipated when India lock horns with Australia in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. The hosts currently lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by five wickets.

India were in a spot of bother in the first game, losing the top order in quick succession while chasing 189 runs. KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) stitched together a 108-run stand for the sixth wicket to sail home.

Rahul's form will be a massive boost for the Indian think tank as they prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year. Bowling, meanwhile, is India's strong suit with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj accounting for six wickets in the last game.

Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side in the second ODI and will slot in in place of Ishan Kishan. Momentum will be on their side as they look to wrap up the series with a match in hand.

Australia, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in the first game. Mitchell Marsh played a quickfire knock, but others failed to step up to the task. However, the visitors will draw confidence from their bowling in the first ODI that reduced the Men in Blue to 39/4 in just 10.2 overs.

Steve Smith and Co. will hope to come up with a much-improved performance as they look to level the series in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam Weather - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Weather Report for March 19 - Rain predicted

The second ODI between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on March 19 will likely be halted by rain several times. According to accuweather.com, there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation, which might spoil game time. Thunderstorms are also expected during the first innings of the match.

Temperatures will hover between 25-26 degrees Celsius. However, it will be hot and humid throughout the game. The humidity is expected to be 81 percent and the dew point is predicted to be at 21 degrees Celsius.

Poll : 0 votes