"IND vs AUS WTC Final loading...."- Top 10 funny memes after South Africa's deflating series loss against Australia

Australia beat South Africa comprehensively by an innings and 182 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 29. The Aussies took an assailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series courtesy of a dominating victory.

South Africa batted first in the contest and skittled out for 189 on a decent surface on Day 1. Australia then piled on runs on the back of a double century from David Warner (200) in his 100th Test. Alex Carey (111) also hit his maiden Test century, while Steven Smith, Travis Head, and Cameron Green chipped in with half-centuries.

Pat Cummins declared the innings after they reached 575/8 on Day 3. South Africa began their second innings with a huge deficit of 396 runs. The Proteas' batting unit let their side down by failing to put on a fight against a spirited Australian bowling attack.

They surrendered meekly by bundling out for 204 on Day 4, losing the match as well as the series. It was Australia's first home Test series win against South Africa since 2005.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pat Cummins reflected on their performance and said:

"It's right up there with the best Boxing Day wins. We haven't beaten the South Africans at home for the last twenty years or so and this is a very proud moment. The two veterans Smith and Warner batted out in the heat. Massive respect to Starc for bowling despite not being fully fit. Green did a terrific job with the ball."

He added:

"We've always seen Warner coming back when his back is against the wall, you could see the fire in his eyes right from ball one. Carey has really cemented his place in the side and a boxing day hundred is always special."

Fans react after South Africa loses against Australia and boosts India's chances of reaching the WTC 2023 final

Fans enjoyed a one-sided second Test between the two sides in Melbourne. They expressed their reactions to the contest by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The third test between the two sides will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4.

