IND vs BAN 2022, 1st ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Bangladesh match?

Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in yesterday’s ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bowling first after winning the toss, the hosts came up with an excellent effort to skittle out the Men in Blue for 186 in 41.2 overs. Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) were the star performers for Bangladesh with the ball.

In the chase, the hosts slumped to 136/9 in the 40th over. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38* off 39) played a terrific knock under pressure to lift Bangladesh to a memorable one-wicket win. Miraz and last man Mustafizur Rahman (10* off 11) featured in an unbroken stand of 51 for the 10th wicket as Bangladesh registered a comeback win for the ages.

Miraz began the counter-attack by smashing Indian debutant Kuldeep Sen for two sixes in the 41st over. The game could have been over in the 43rd over as Miraz miscued a slog off Shardul Thakur. However, keeper KL Rahul dropped the catch off a top edge. Miraz went on to make India pay, smacking three fours in the next over by Deepak Chahar. Fittingly, the all-rounder hit the winning runs, guiding Chahar for a single off the last ball of the 46th over.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj (3/32), Washington Sundar (2/17) and Kuldeep (2/37) combined to put India ahead in the game, defending a small total. Litton Das (41) and Shakib Al Hasan (29) played good knocks, but India struck at regular intervals to stay ahead in the game. In the end, though, they could not dislodge Miraz and some shoddy efforts in the field also cost them.

Team India’s batting too let them down in the game. Rahul top-scored for the India with 73 off 70. However, they went from a decent 152/4 to 186 all out, losing six wickets for the addition of a mere 34 runs. India got off to a poor start as Shikhar Dhawan (7) was bowled by Miraz, looking for a reverse sweep.

Shakib put Bangladesh in control, sending back Indian captain Rohit Sharma (27) and Virat Kohli (9) in the 11th over. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer (24) briefly offered resistance, adding 43 for the fourth wicket. However, Rahul was the lone ranger once Shreyas perished to the short ball once again, miscuing Hossain. Shakib and Hossain combined to run through India’s middle and lower-order as the visitors were bowled out with 8.4 overs in hand.

India vs Bangladesh 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Rahul batted well for India. His 73 featured five fours and four sixes. Siraj was the standout bowler, claiming 3/32, which also included a maiden.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in one-dayers, while Hossain also impressed with his four wickets.

Miraz got the big wicket of Dhawan and then played a superb innings under pressure to take Bangladesh to victory.

Miraz was named Player of the Match for his excellent knock with Bangladesh’s backs to the wall.

