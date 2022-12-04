IND vs BAN 2022: Frustrated Rohit Sharma loses cool as KL Rahul drops a sitter [Watch] 

India captain Rohit Sharma vented his anger at wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul for dropping a sitter in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday, 4 December.

The incident took place in the 43rd over, bowled by Shardul Thakur. Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit a shot that went up in the air, towards the third-man area. Rahul covered the ground and settled right underneath the ball to complete the catch, but dropped it.

The drop catch cost Team India the match as Mehidy stayed till the end to guide the hosts to an incredible one-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 38 off 39, including two sixes and four boundaries. He also shared Bangladesh’s highest partnership for the 10th wicket with Mustafizur Rahman.

It's worth mentioning that KL Rahul kept wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who was released from the ODI series after consultation with the BCCI's medical team.

KL Rahul’s 73 in vain as Bangladesh wins thriller by one wicket

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul top-scored for India, with 73 off 70, including four sixes and five boundaries. His innings helped the visitors set a target of 187 for Bangladesh as other Indian batters had an off day.

Shakib Al Hasan shone with his five-wicket haul for Bangladesh, while Ebadot Hossain scalped four wickets. Mehidy Hasan also got one.

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers

Bangladesh won by 1 wicket



Bangladesh won by 1 wicket

In response, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Litton Das top-scored for the hosts with 41 off 63, but Mehidy and Mustafizur's partnership took the game away from India.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 3/32. Debutant Kuldeep Sen and Washington Sundar took two wickets each. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur also settled for a wicket apiece.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be in action in the second ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday, 7 December. The Men in Blue must win the game to avoid a series loss on Bangladesh soil after seven years.

