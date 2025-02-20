IND vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. This will be the second match in Group A. New Zealand beat hosts Pakistan by a comprehensive margin of 60 runs in the first match in Karachi on Wednesday, which was also the tournament opener.

The Men in Blue head into the 2025 Champions Trophy high on confidence, having thumped England 3-0 in a three-match ODI series at home. Opener and vice-captain Shubman Gill had a terrific series, scoring 259 runs in three innings. Skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli got some much-needed runs under their belt. The bowlers too did a good job as a combined outfit.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the big match against India, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto asserted that his team can beat any side on any day if they execute their plans. Bangladesh do have the players who can cause an upset or two in the 2025 Champions Trophy, but execution is one area where they have often faltered in mega events.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Bangladesh have clashed 41 times in the one-day format, with the Men in Blue having a 32-8 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 41

Matches won by India: 32

Matches won by Bangladesh: 8

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 1

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

India and Bangladesh have met only once in the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue thumped Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Chasing a target of 265, India romped home in 40.1 overs as Rohit scored 123* off 129, while Kohli was undefeated on 96* off 78 deliveries.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by Bangladesh: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs Bangladesh ODIs

Bangladesh have won three of the last five one-dayers played against Team India. Two of those victories were, however, registered back in December 2022. In the most recent ODI played between the two teams, India hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets in October 2023 in Pune in the World Cup clash. Kohli was the Player of the Match for his 103* off 97 balls.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and Bangladesh.

India (261/3) beat Bangladesh (256/8) by 7 wickets, October 19, 2023

Bangladesh (265/8) beat India (259) by 6 runs, September 15, 2023

India (409/8) beat Bangladesh (182) by 227 runs, December 10, 2022

Bangladesh (271/7) beat India (266/9) by 5 runs, December 7, 2022

Bangladesh (187/9) beat India (186) by 1 wicket, December 4, 2022

