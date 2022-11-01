IND vs BAN weather update: Adelaide weather on November 2 ahead of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match

A rain-interrupted encounter awaits fans as the weather forecast for the upcoming IND vs BAN clash in Adelaide has a 50 percent chance of rain. India will lock horns with Bangladesh in a Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2.

The rain percentage will only increase with time and we might witness a rain-curtailed encounter during the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Adelaide Oval. However, the Men in Blue have been lucky to avoid rain so far in the showpiece T20 event and it remains to be seen how things will pan out on Wednesday.

India began their campaign on a positive note, winning their first two games before going down against South Africa by five wickets. With four points from three matches, the fixture against Bangladesh is an important one with a semi-final berth up for grabs.

The Indian think tank will be worried about KL Rahul's form. Head coach Rahul Dravid has backed the under-fire opener to return to form ahead of the business end of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik's participation is in doubt after the veteran keeper-batter suffered an injury in the last game.

Bangladesh also have four points from three games, with their wins coming against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. They have played some spirited cricket in the tournament and will hope to cause an upset against neighbors India.

The Bangla Tigers will hope their senior cricketers live up to expectations against a star-studded Indian side.

Adelaide weather on November 2 - 50 percent rain predicted

The weather has been one of the most debated topics in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Several games have been abandoned due to inclement weather, while the umpires were forced to reduce overs in a few matches.

The IND vs BAN T20 World Cup clash in Adelaide is also likely to witness a rain-interrupted game with a chance of 47 percent precipitation. It will go up to 52 percent as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover at around 14 degrees Celsius, with a humidity percentage of 67. Fans will have their fingers crossed for a full game as India look to seal their semi-final berth.

