IND vs BAN weather update: Dhaka weather report between December 22-26 for 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test

An uninterrupted game awaits fans, as the weather forecast for the second IND vs BAN Test in Dhaka has a zero chance of precipitation. After a resounding win in the first Test in Chattogram by 188 runs, KL Rahul and Co. will look to continue their dominant run in the final Test. The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the game between December 22 and 26.

India put on an all-round performance in the first Test with Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer leading the charge with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel starred on the bowling front, picking up eight and five wickets, respectively.

The tourists, however, will continue to miss the service of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai-born batter has not yet fully recovered from his thumb injury and will remain under the supervision of the doctors.

India, meanwhile, are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI as they look to continue their winning momentum with an ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final spot up for grabs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been buoyed by the availability of their skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Bowling coach Allan Doland confirmed that the star all-rounder is available for selection and is ready to bowl. He also confirmed that the hosts are likely to go in with the same set of spinners used in the first Test.

Dhaka Weather, Shere Bangla National Stadium Weather Report between December 22-26 - No rain predicted

Fans are likely to witness an uninterrupted game during the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, starting on Thursday, December 22.

According to accuweather.com, it will be bright and sunny over the next five days in Dhaka. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the day, while it will come down to 16 degrees Celsius at night.

All in all, it has all the recipes to be a cracker of a contest over the next five days.

Can India win the second Test against Bangladesh and keep their hopes alive of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final?

