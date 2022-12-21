3 players who could've registered in 2 crore base price in IPL 2023 auction but didn't

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction is all set to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. As many as 405 cricketers will go under the hammer as per requests from 10 franchises, out of which 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players, including four from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 players will be picked up by franchises, among which 30 will be foreign cricketers.

Nineteen overseas players have set their base price at ₹2 crore, which is the highest bracket, while 11 and 20 cricketers have set their reserve price at ₹1.5 and ₹1 crore, respectively.

A few star players have not registered themselves in the highest ₹2 crore bracket for reasons unknown, despite being eligible.

On that note, we take a look at three players who could've registered in ₹2 crore base price for the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has led the team from the front.

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the business. An IPL veteran, he can contribute in all three departments, making him a super utility player.

The Bangladesh all-rounder was an important part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) two title-winning sides in 2012 and 2014. He played a calm knock alongside Manoj Tiwary to take the Kolkata-based side home in the 2012 final. Overall, he has scored 793 runs in 71 IPL matches in addition to picking up 63 wickets at a decent economy rate of under 7.5.

Shakib, 36, has registered himself for IPL 2023 auction in the ₹1.5 crore bracket. However, being an ace all-rounder, he could've easily set his base price at ₹2 crore.

#2 Dawid Malan - England

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Dawid Malan has been England's leading batter in the shortest format over the last year or so. He played an integral role as Jos Buttler and Co. lifted the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy earlier this year, beating Pakistan in the final.

The southpaw has smashed 509 runs in 19 matches, including three half-centuries at an average of 33.93 this year. The former No.1-ranked T20I batter was also part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in IPL 2021, but played only one game, scoring 26 runs.

Malan has registered himself in the ₹1.5 crore price bracket. However, he has the skillset to set his base price at the highest bracket for the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been in exceptional form in white-ball cricket over the last 12 months. He was at his absolute best during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Raza amassed 219 runs in eight matches at an outstanding strike rate of 147.97. He also did a brilliant job with the ball, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 15.60 with his off-spin.

While he is yet to feature in the IPL, the Zimbabwean is a well-known face in other T20 leagues across the globe. He had decent outings in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL) while plying his trade for Dambulla Aura.

Although Raza has registered himself in the price bracket of ₹50 lakh, he could've gone with the highest bracket given his all-round abilities and recent form.

