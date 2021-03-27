33 Bookies arrested for betting on the 2nd India v England ODI in Pune

Pimpri Chinchwad Police have taken 33 bookies into custody after they were found to be involved in betting during the 2nd ODI between India and England in Pune. Reports revealed police received a tip-off that a few individuals who were involved in a betting racket were watching the match live with the help of binoculars at the MCA stadium.

Police subsequently raided three spots around the MCA stadium in Pune, where the 2nd India vs England ODI was in progress, and found the accused watching the game with the help of high-resolution cameras and binoculars.

According to ANI, 33 bookies has been arrested for betting on 2nd ODI between India and England. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 27, 2021

In an interaction with the media, the Police Commissioner for Pimpri Chinchwad said:

"We have arrested 33 accused including five from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Haryana, 11 from Maharashtra, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 from Goa, and 1 from Uttar Pradesh. Recovery of material and cash worth Rs 45 lakhs has been made including 74 mobile phones, three laptops, one Tablet, eight high-resolution cameras, binoculars and cash along with some foreign currency."

He confirmed that all 33 accused individuals had been taken into police custody, and added:

"The accused had also attacked the police team when they were raided but police thwarted their attack and all of them have been arrested."

England's batting firepower dominates India to level the ODI series at 1-1

Chasing a mammoth total of 337, England got off to a brilliant start thanks to a 116-run opening stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Batting at No. 3, Ben Stokes then smashed the Indian bowlers to all corners of the park during his 52-ball 99, to virtually seal the game for England.

England win the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG ODI by six wickets & level the series. #TeamIndia will be looking to make amends & win the decider to seal a series win.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/RrLvC29Iwg pic.twitter.com/LY19wyB1zN — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2021

Match Summary: India 336/6 (KL Rahul - 108, Rishabh Pant - 77; Reece Topley - 2/50, Tom Curran - 2/83). England 337/4 (Jonny Bairstow - 124, Ben Stokes - 99; Prasidh Krishna - 2/58, Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 1/63).