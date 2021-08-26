IND vs ENG 2021: 3rd Test update - Weather in Leeds on Thursday (August 26)

As far as the weather goes, the clouds that oversee Leeds will not interrupt day two (Thursday, August 26) of the third Test between India and England. The opening day ended miserably for India. They opted to bat first after winning the toss but were bundled out for 78 runs.

England, for the first time in the series, showcased batting dominance with both their openers steering the ship past 100. The duo notched up their fifties in the process to tighten their grip on the game.

Weather in Leeds on Thursday (August 26) - Cloudy

As per AccuWeather, it will be another cloudy day on Thursday in Leeds, with temperatures hovering around 15 to 17 degrees. The humidity is estimated to be around 83% and there will be a 95% cloud cover.

Chances of sunlight streaming through the clouds are unlikely, but the good news is that there is no rain prediction and we can expect a full day's game sans weather interruptions.

IND vs ENG: The story so far at Leeds

It was a disastrous start for India as the trio of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were all dismissed by James Anderson in triple-quick time who ended with astonishing figures of 3/6.

Craig Overton (3/14) was the perfect filler for the injured Mark Wood, while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran picked up two wickets apiece as India were bundled out for 78. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 19 off 105 deliveries.

In reply, England were 120 for no loss at stumps with openers Haseeb Hameed (60*) and Rory Burns (53*) making sure the side had a lead of 42 runs.

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special after the game, James Anderson explained they had a few good days off after a crushing defeat at Lord's in the second Test. The Lancashire seamer believes England played well for four days at Lord's and showed hunger on Day One in Leeds across facets. Anderson said:

"We had a really low week at Lord's, certainly the last day, but we had a good few days off to let that pass and concentrate on good things we did. We played well for four days there and came here hungry and ready to show fight. We did that with the ball, the whole attack did really well. Then the two guys with the bat showed so much skill and fight. We knew it's an important Test so wanted to start well."

