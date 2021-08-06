IND vs ENG 2021: 98 overs to be bowled on Day 3 of 1st Test, 15 minutes added to 2nd and 3rd sessions

Cricket fans should witness 98 overs of action during the third day of the India vs England Test series if the rain gods do not intervene in the proceedings.

Since the umpires had to abandon play early on Day 2 because of rain, eight additional overs have been added to Day 3. Playtime has also been extended by 15 minutes each in the second and third sessions of the day.

The BCCI shared an update with fans via a tweet ahead of the proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test.

"Hello and good morning from Trent Bridge. It is Day 3 of the first Test today and here are the sessions timings with 98 overs to be bowled (if no rain)," the BCCI tweeted.

The first session will begin at 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST) and end at 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST). After the lunch break, play will resume at 1:40 PM Local Time (6:10 PM IST) and continue till 3:55 PM Local Time (8:25 PM IST). The final session will take place from 4:15 PM Local Time (8:45 PM IST) to 6:30 PM Local Time (11:00 PM IST).

Can India take the crucial 1st innings lead in the Test series opener?

India were 125/4 at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test. The visitors still trail England by 58 runs, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unbeaten in the middle.

Rahul completed a magnificent half-ton yesterday in Nottingham. He will aim to convert it into a big score. Meanwhile, Pant scored seven runs off eight deliveries on Day 2.

The two batters had a 204-run partnership at the Oval during the 2018 Test series against England. It will be exciting to see if Rahul and Pant can build a similar partnership again.

