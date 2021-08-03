IND vs ENG 2021: "A big reason I am still playing cricket is my wife" - James Anderson 

Veteran England seamer James Anderson has no intention of slowing down and is on the cusp of becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. Ahead of the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, James Anderson recalled how he was almost on the verge of bidding farewell to the game.

This week felt very special. To take my 1000th first class wicket, at the ground where I took my 1st, was a great feeling. I love playing for @lancscricket and to share this moment with the players, staff and supporters meant a lot 🌹 pic.twitter.com/drJttoPbqM — James Anderson (@jimmy9) July 8, 2021

The 39-year-old could only deliver 4 overs in the entirety of the iconic 2019 Ashes series. He aggravated an injury to his calf and was reportedly frustrated with the rehabilitation work, which he had to start from scratch to recover and gain match fitness. It required an intervention from his wife to keep him in the game, and James Anderson has been prolific ever since his return.

"A big reason I am still playing cricket is my wife. She's been really supportive. "When I pulled my calf in the first Ashes Test, it was the second or third time I had pulled my calf and I was really considering whether I wanted to go through the rehab again. She basically took us away on holiday and told me to stop being silly. She told me to carry on," Anderson said ahead of the first Test.

"She wants me to keep playing; she encourages me to keep playing. She's quite happy for me not to be around the house I think," Anderson added.

Looking forward to playing against Virat Kohli again: James Anderson

Sparks were bound to fly when one of the most prolific seamers of this generation came up against one of the greatest batsmen to grace the game. James Anderson had the upper hand in their first set of meetings. Kohli was rendered speechless against such an exhibition of swing bowling and returned home with an average of 13.40 across 10 innings.

Good to be back 🏏🌹 pic.twitter.com/t4VWDv3orY — James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 10, 2021

The Indian skipper returned after doing his homework and ran the show, starting with a ton at Edgbaston. The on-field foes are set to meet again in what could be the final exhibition of the match-up. James Anderson stressed the importance of the wicket of Virat Kohli, given the impact the Team India skipper has on the team as a batsman and a captain.

'You always want to challenge yourself against the best in the world and he's certainly that. We know how big a player he is for them both as a batsman and as captain, he has a huge influence on that team. So we know he's a big wicket and to be honest I don't care if I get him out. As long as somebody gets him out that's the main thing. He's an important wicket," Anderson concluded.

