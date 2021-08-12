IND vs ENG 2021: A look at the players' dining room menu for Day One at Lord's

The second Test between India and England got underway today at the iconic Lord's in London. The Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter account gave fans a sneak peek of the players' lunch menu for Day One with a photo on its official Twitter account. A full-course meal is on offer at the diner, which also includes some Indian cuisine.

The Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter account captioned the post:

"A look at the Players' Dining Lunch Room menu for Day One What would your choice be? #LoveLords | #ENGvIND"

The first Test between the two sides at Trent Bridge last week ended in a draw after rain washed out on the final day of play. The rain continued to frustrate cricket fans during the Lord's Test as well.

The rain made its presence felt just before the start of the game and slightly delayed the Test. Later, the showers returned in the 19th over. Officials took an early lunch to save the time lost due to the weather interruption.

Rain did not intervene in the second session, so fans witnessed an uninterrupted display of high-class batsmanship from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. The duo put on an outstanding 126-run opening partnership in challenging conditions.

Just as Rohit Sharma looked set to go past 100 for the first time in overseas Tests, James Anderson bowled a beautiful delivery to dislodge the opener's stumps. The responsibility is now on the middle-order batsman to build on the perfect foundation laid by openers.

Cheteshwar Puajara's poor form continued as he departed cheaply for nine runs off Anderson's bowling.

India vs England Lord's' Test info:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Toss: England won the toss and elected to field.

