"Jasprit Bumrah can make things happen" - Aakash Chopra shares his predictions for Day 2 of the Headingley Test

Aakash Chopra believes Jasprit Bumrah could do the star turn for Team India on Day 2 of the Headingley Test against England.

The Indian bowlers failed to pick up a wicket in 42 overs on Day 1 of the third Test after the visitors were bowled out for just 78 runs. Bumrah was the most impressive Indian bowler on display and could have dismissed Haseeb Hameed if Rohit Sharma had held on to a slightly tough offering at second slip.

While making his predictions for Day 2 in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed hope of Bumrah snaring at least a couple of wickets. He said:

"I have hope from Jasprit Bumrah that he will take two or more wickets. You hope for inspirational performances from India's viewpoint. Bumrah can make things happen."

The former Indian cricketer also expects Ravindra Jadeja to play a significant role in England's first innings. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"I have expectations that Ravindra Jadeja will take two or more wickets, he can take three as well actually. Footmarks are already created. Even Pant was beaten on one delivery. So you will expect from Jaddu, lots of left-handers. A left-hander will come at No.3, already there is one on the ground and after that Moeen Ali and Sam Curran will also come. There are plenty of left-handers in this side. So you will expect that he plays a bigger role."

Jadeja has not yet taken a wicket in the series so far. The spin-bowling all-rounder has been picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin because of his superior batting abilities but will have to deliver the goods with the ball as well now.

"We thought about getting Ashwin in, and the pressure of the extra seamer in these conditions is crucial. Jadeja will bowl a lot more overs because the conditions are suited to him."



- Virat Kohli (at toss during 3rd Test)#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DdOsAEcasU — CricMate (@cricmate_app) August 25, 2021

"Sam Curran will score more than 30 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Sam Curran will play an aggressive knock

Aakash Chopra predicted Sam Curran will be back amongst the runs. He observed:

"Sam Curran will score more than 30 runs. When his batting comes, he will go for the slog and this time he will connect. He is not going to get out that quickly, he is coming after scoring a king pair at Lord's."

The 43-year-old feels that the hosts will extend their dominance in the game. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"There will be two more 50+ partnerships today. The pitch is really flat. The ball is coming extremely slow, there is not much movement. The new ball is still 40 overs away. They are already fairly ahead in the game and will keep running a little further ahead."

England are already 42 runs ahead with all ten first-innings wickets in hand. They might take the game beyond India if they extend the lead to over 200 runs.

A tough day at the office for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 as England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 lead by 4️⃣2️⃣ runs at Stumps on Day 1️⃣.



Join us tomorrow for all the action from Day 2️⃣. #ENGvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/GnGOb7Iycg — BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna