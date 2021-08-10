"You can change my name if they don't do that" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul continuing as an opener in 2nd Test

Aakash Chopra has opined that Team India should persist with KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the second Test against England.

Mayank Agarwal was originally expected to open alongside Sharma in the first Test at Trent Bridge. However, he was struck on the helmet during practice and was ruled out of the match due to a concussion.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan if the Indian team will continue with KL Rahul as an opener for the second Test.

He responded:

"One hundred percent. You can change my name if they don't do that. They should continue with him. Even if Mayank Agarwal is fit, which he will be, but how will you replace KL Rahul."

With KL Rahul top-scoring for India in the first Test and also looking comfortable against the swinging ball, he is likely to hold on to his place as an opener.

Aakash Chopra on why Mayank Agarwal should not replace KL Rahul

KL Rahul opened in the first Test only because of Mayank Agarwal's injury

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Mayank Agarwal did not come into the series in a rich vein of form for him to be called back straightaway into the playing XI. He said:

"Mayank Agarwal is not coming with continuous hundreds behind him. Hypothetically, if Kohli had a concussion and someone else had played in his place, even if he had scored runs, Kohli would have come back. It could be the same thing with Rohit Sharma."

The former Indian cricketer added that Agarwal was not even the original choice as an opener and came into the picture only after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to injury. Chopra elaborated:

"That is not the case with Mayank. Shubman Gill was the original choice, he played the last Test match in Brisbane in the middle order. I like Mayank a lot, but will he walk into the team straightaway, not going to happen."

Aakash Chopra signed off by reiterating that KL Rahul must continue to bat at the top of the order. He explained:

"KL Rahul has scored runs as well. First, you continue with whoever has scored runs and secondly the guy who is pushing for the case, his selection in the team was not an automatic choice. Shubman Gill got injured and that is why Mayank was going to get a chance. So, the Indian team must and will continue with KL Rahul as opener."

Mayank Agarwal last opened for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and seemed out of sorts. The match against the County Select XI is the only first-class encounter he has played since then and he did not play a substantial knock in that to merit a place instead of KL Rahul.

