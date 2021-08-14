"Mohammed Siraj's name might be written on the Lord's Honors board" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 3

Aakash Chopra has opined that Mohammed Siraj might take a five-wicket haul and that his name will go on the Lord's Honors board alongside KL Rahul.

Rahul got his name added to the illustrious list of cricketers on the honors board when he scored a century on the first day of the Lord's Test. Siraj has already taken two of the three England wickets to fall thus far and will also hope to achieve the significant milestone.

Two wickets in two balls for Mohammed Siraj ☝️



Sibley and Hameed are out in the first over after tea break.#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/xN7YlpJ60s — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2021

While making his predictions about the third day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that Siraj is likely to be amongst the wickets. He said:

"My first prediction is that Siraj will take two more wickets. He has already taken two and will take two more, which means he will take four wickets, it is possible he takes a five-wicket haul. His name might be written on the Lord's Honors board along with Rahul."

The former Indian cricketer also feels that a couple of batsmen will be trapped in front of the wickets in the third day's play. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Two players will be dismissed LBW. It is possible because the ball is keeping low as well and there are more attempts being done to bring the ball in."

Ishant Sharma and Rory Burns are the only batsmen who have been dismissed LBW in the Lord's Test so far.

"Moeen Ali will score more than 30 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Moeen Ali is likely to bat at No.7

Aakash Chopra also forecast a decent contribution from Moeen Ali with the bat. In this regard, he said:

"I feel Moeen Ali will score more than 30 runs, he will go beyond 30 runs."

The 43-year-old finally predicted a couple of sizeable partnerships in the third day's play of the second Test between India and England. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I also feel there will be two fifty-plus partnerships."

Joe Root and Rory Burns stitched together an 85-run partnership for the third wicket in England's first innings, before the latter's dismissal just before stumps on the second day.

There were two century partnerships in India's first innings, both involving KL Rahul. While the stylish batsman had an opening partnership of 126 runs with Rohit Sharma, he added a further 117 runs with Virat Kohli for the third wicket.

For the first time in over 35 years, both Indian Openers registered 75 or more runs in a Test innings Outside Asia.



•KL Rahul - 127*

•Rohit Sharma - 83



History at Home Of Cricket Lord's. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/x6c4dy9gFN — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 13, 2021

