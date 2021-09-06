"This wicket has nothing" - Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja has to take at least 3 wickets for India to win

Aakash Chopra believes Ravindra Jadeja will have to account for at least three England wickets for Team India to register a win on the final day of the fourth Test between the two sides.

England go into the fifth day at The Oval needing 291 runs for a win with all ten second-innings wickets in hand. Jadeja is the only specialist spinner in the Indian line-up, with Ravichandran Ashwin ignored for the fourth straight Test.

It's Stumps on Day 4 of The Oval Test!



England move to 77/0 after #TeamIndia secured a 367-run lead. #ENGvIND



See you all tomorrow for what could be a fascinating Day 5.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/lP913ihEMd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

While previewing the final day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jadeja has to be amongst the wickets. He reasoned:

"My strong opinion is that if Jaddu doesn't take three or more wickets, for whatever reason, India won't win this game. It will be very difficult for the fast bowlers to take all 10 wickets because Ishant and Shami are not there. If you are comparing with Lord's even slightly, that we had dismissed them in 50 overs, this wicket has nothing, it is looking absolutely flat and favorable for batting."

The cricketer-turned-commentator considers Team India to be the slight favorites going into the fifth day. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Of course, the match is 60-40 in favor of India because 291 runs are not scored easily on the last day. They have not gone at even three runs an over in the 30 overs they have batted."

Although England have got off to a decent start, a couple of early wickets on the fifth morning could set the cat among the pigeons.

"Umesh, Shardul and Siraj can be expensive" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that some of the Indian bowlers tend to leak runs

Aakash Chopra added that Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja will have to restrict the flow of runs as Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj can be profligate at times. He observed:

"The scoring will be slow because you can control that but there is slight inexperience in the Indian bowling. Umesh, Shardul and Siraj can be expensive. Bumrah and Jadeja will give you control but it is not going to be easy."

Jadeja and Bumrah are Kohli's key men on the last day. But he can only squeeze that much out of Bumrah. That is why I believe it is an opportunity for Siraj to keep running in and bowl long spells. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 5, 2021

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that a win is not beyond England yet. Aakash Chopra explained:

"The opposing team has a lot of depth in batting and have the form as well. So I think this is going to be a phenomenal game of cricket. Draw is still a very strong possibility but do not rule out England. If they lose say only three wickets in the first two sessions, then if you need 125 runs in the last session with seven wickets in hand, at times they are scored."

Joe Root could hold the key to India's prospects of a win. If the Indian bowlers can get rid of the England skipper early, it will go a long way in helping the visitors take an unassailable lead in the series.

Edited by Sai Krishna