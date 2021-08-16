"Rishabh Pant will have no choice" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from the 5th day's play

Aakash Chopra has opined that Rishabh Pant will have no choice but to take the attack to the England bowlers on the fifth day of the Lord's Test.

Team India are staring down the barrel going into the final day of the second Test against England. They are ahead by just 154 runs with four wickets in hand, with Pant being the only remaining accomplished batsman.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant will have to take the aggressive route. He added that the Indian lower-order batsmen, Jasprit Bumrah in particular, will be targeted with short-pitched bowling. He said:

"What do you expect from today, Pant will have no choice. He will have to attack because the fast bowlers who are going to come, it is almost certain that Jasprit Bumrah will get the bouncers."

The former Indian opener feels the visitors will be restricted to a lead of 190 at the most unless Pant does the unthinkable. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"If Mark Wood bowls, he has an injured shoulder, he will wipe out the tail. James Anderson will also do that. The second new ball will be a very tough thing to handle. You might get a lead of 70-75 more runs if Rishabh Pant does something extraordinary but I feel you might be restricted to around 190."

Rishabh Pant will want to shepherd the Indian tail and take the Virat Kohli-led side to a defendable score. He will hope that the batsmen at the other end can keep the English attack at bay while he goes about his job.

All important day Lord's. India has to play out the first session to draw or win the game, anything under 200 for England can be proven easy. All eyes and hopes on Rishabh Pant and with his approach. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2021

"There will be a lot of eyes on Ravindra Jadeja" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Ravindra Jadeja will have to do the star turn with the ball

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja's performance with the ball will be keenly watched as the fifth-day track is likely to assist the spinners. He explained:

"There will be a lot of eyes on Ravindra Jadeja for the simple reason that there have been three innings and he has not taken a wicket. But the fifth day of the second Test match on the Lord's pitch, you would expect him to come to the fore and pick wickets. If Moeen Ali is taking two, you will expect three or four from Ravindra Jadeja if India has to win this match."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that while England seem to be the favorites at the moment, Team India can stage a comeback. In this regard, Aakash Chopra observed:

"The total will be small, so Buttler can come and change the game. Moeen Ali can come and change the game. It will be a contest because this team has taught us that you cannot rule them out at any cost, that they can bounce back and do the unthinkable."

The Lord's pitch has certainly started to assist the spinners, as was evident in Jadeja's dismissal and a few other deliveries bowled by Moeen Ali.

This was a tremendous ball by Moeen to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/40sVHZvaes — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2021

Team India can surely put it across the hosts if their lower order add some useful runs and dismiss Joe Root cheaply in the second innings.

