"Respect the conditions" - Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli might have to revisit his statement

Aakash Chopra feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli might have to respect the conditions at Lord's and play two spinners in the second Test against England.

In the post-match presentation at the end of the first Test, Kohli had mentioned that Team India are likely to stick with a similar team composition throughout the series. The visitors opted to play Ravindra Jadeja as the solitary spinner in the Nottingham Test in addition to a four-pronged pace attack.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Indian team might have to play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja at Lord's if the conditions dictate the same. He said:

"Respect the conditions, if you have to play two spinners, do that. Ashwin and Jadeja - both are ready with you."

The former Indian cricketer highlighted Moeen Ali's inclusion in the England Test squad suggests that the Lord's pitch might assist the spinners. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Moeen Ali's name has come, he is a part of the English team now for the second Test match. This means the ball might turn there. So, their combination will also change slightly."

England did not play a frontline spinner in the first Test at Nottingham. Apart from Ali, they also have Dom Bess and Jack Leach as spin-bowling options in the squad.

Aakash Chopra on why the Lord's pitch might be helpful for the spinners

Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to reconsider his team composition

Aakash Chopra added that the plethora of matches being played at Lord's as part of The Hundred might have rendered the pitch conducive to spin bowling. He said in this regard:

"A lot of matches of The Hundred are being played at Lord's, so it is possible that the pitch might be helpful for the spinners."

The 43-year-old signed off by hoping that Kohli would have a rethink on his preferred team composition in such a scenario. Chopra stated:

"But does that mean that the statement Virat gave that they will play with just one spinner, should he revisit his statement, perhaps yes."

There are reports that Shardul Thakur has suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the second Test. With none of the other seamers in the Indian squad having much prowess with the bat, the team management might anyway opt to play Ashwin to bolster the lower-order batting if Thakur is ruled out of the encounter.

