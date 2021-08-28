"This is the Cheteshwar Pujara we always knew" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for playing with positive intent and getting back close to his former best.

Pujara is unbeaten on 91 in India's second innings of the third Test against England. The knock has come off 180 deliveries and is studded with 15 hits to the fence.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about Pujara showing the propensity to put the bad ball away. He said:

"This is the Cheteshwar Pujara we always knew, who plays strokes and is hitting the balls that deserve to be hit. Sometimes your strength puts shackles on your legs. Cheteshwar's strength is his defense and patience, that he can play the entire day and he has a rock-solid defense."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the knock was in sharp contrast to the dogged innings Pujara had played over the last couple of years. Chopra elaborated:

"In the last two-and-a-half years we have seen him play in just the one fashion. Even if the runs were not coming he said that those are his two strongest facets and he will go with them. He played some valuable knocks, you can see the last match or Brisbane or Sydney, he did that numerous times but the century did not come."

Pujara reached his half-century off just 91 deliveries, his fastest outside Asia in terms of the number of balls faced.

"Cheteshwar Pujara said that he will just see the ball and play" - Aakash Chopra

Cheteshwar Pujara has not scored a century in over two years

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Pujara has exhibited a positive outlook and played on the merit of each delivery. He explained:

"In this knock he said that's it yaar, I am not going to think and will just see the ball and play. Puji is a spectacular player but at times the players go towards a defensive mindset and forget that when you go with the positive mindset, the feet move well and you think about the runs."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that this is a game-changing moment in Pujara's illustrious career. Chopra observed:

"This knock is a watershed event in Cheteshwar Pujara's Test career. After this however much he plays, he should play like this. I do hope and believe that after this Cheteshwar Pujara will not look back."

Pujara last scored a Test century against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. He will hope to reach the three-figure mark on Saturday and take the visitors to safety.

Edited by Samya Majumdar