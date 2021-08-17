"He is just a complete package" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul for his performance in the Lord's Test

Aakash Chopra has termed KL Rahul a complete package, and lauded him for setting up the win for Team India at Lord's. Rahul played a 129-run knock in the first innings, starting watchfully before displaying his full array of shots.

While reviewing the second India-England Test in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about KL Rahul's all-round strengths as a batsman, saying:

"Who protected the match, we will definitely talk about KL Rahul there. He is just a complete package. India had lost the toss; England had taken the decision to bowl, and the conditions were quite overcast, and they had four fast bowlers."

The former Indian opener highlighted that KL Rahul did not let his slow start play on his nerves, elaborating:

"KL Rahul, at one point, had scored just 18 runs off 100 balls. He was part of a century partnership, for sure, but Rohit Sharma was the dominating partner, and Rahul was just biding his time. He was continuously playing defensive, and in such a scenario, you get self-doubts that a good ball might come."

KL Rahul's contribution was a mere 33 runs in his 126-run opening wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Played second fiddle when Rohit Sharma was going great guns and then accelerated to score a wonderful century 💯

Staying not out at close would have been as satisfying as scoring the hundred. Well done #KLRahul , many more today. pic.twitter.com/yvRdd1zfI2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 13, 2021

"The quality of KL Rahul's knock went to another level" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul played strokes all around the dial.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul took the aggressor's role after Rohit Sharma's dismissal.

"You couldn't breach his defence; he had such a good knowledge of his off stump that he was leaving deliveries, and not poking at something, but when Rohit got out, he started accelerating, and the quality of that knock went to another level."

The 43-year-old said that KL Rahul demonstrated all facets of his game, playing shots all around the park.

"So the first part was compact, technical and after that the range of shots. The driving he showed, on the up, through the off side, he played the cut and the pull. He even stepped out to hit a six," said Chopra.

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

KL Rahul's 129-run knock came off 250 deliveries during a more than six-and-a-half-hour vigil at the crease, hitting 12 fours and a six.

