"The first 100 balls he was Aakash Chopra and the next 100 was Virender Sehwag" - Chopra on KL Rahul's knock

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for showcasing the different facets of his game by starting sedately and then taking the attack to the opposition bowlers.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 127 off 248 deliveries on the first day of the second Test against England. The stylish opener played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma and took on the aggressor's role once the latter was dismissed.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about KL Rahul playing as per the demands of the situation. He said:

"KL Rahul scored 18 runs in his first 100 balls and then scored 100 runs in the next 120 deliveries. The first 100 balls he was Aakash Chopra and the next 100 was Virender Sehwag. Where can you get both in one, this was that kind of an innings."

The former Indian opener highlighted that KL Rahul played some sumptuous cover drives during the course of his knock. Chopra observed:

"His driving through the off-side, once he was set, he was absolutely in a different league. KL Rahul is going to give us a lot of happiness."

KL Rahul has struck 12 fours and a solitary six thus far. The 29-year-old did not hit a single boundary in the first 107 deliveries he faced, with the six off Moeen Ali's bowling being his maiden show of aggression.

A century to be proud of for #KLRahul. Loved the innings progression graphic we had showing how patient he was. First 20 took 105 balls and thereafter, he owned the crease — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2021

"What KL Rahul has been doing is praiseworthy" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul will hope to carry on in the same vein on Friday

While reiterating that KL Rahul was not the first choice as an opener, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the former deserves the accolades he is getting.

"I have been saying like a broken record that he was not going to play as an opener, was going to play in the middle order and that this is by default and not design but what he has been doing is praiseworthy."

The cricketer-turned-commentator signed off by stating that KL Rahul has made most of the opportunity he has got to bat at the top of the order.

"He has shown once again that life gives you a chance but it is up to you what you do of it. He has made the best use of the opportunity given to him. The best thing is that he is still there."

KL Rahul will hope to overhaul the 199 runs he had scored against the same opposition in Chennai in December 2016 and get to his maiden double century in Test cricket.

Missed out on a hundred in the first test , but this has been an innings of the highest class from #KLRahul.

A magnificent century at #Lords , hoping he converts this into a really big one. pic.twitter.com/ZFdW87vDhp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 12, 2021

