"He would be giving a constant reminder to himself" - Aakash Chopra on what Rohit Sharma has done to tackle the English conditions

Aakash Chopra has spoken in glowing terms about Rohit Sharma refraining from playing big shots and exercising caution while playing in English conditions.

Sharma is India's second-highest run-scorer, only behind KL Rahul, in the ongoing series against England. The Mumbaikar has scored 230 runs at an average of 46.00 and has been the visitors' most consistent batsman.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan about what Rohit Sharma has done to tackle the English conditions. He responded:

"He has made a huge change. He would be giving a constant reminder to himself that this is his new habit, that he will not hit the pitched-up deliveries, will play close to his body and extremely carefully. I am very happy."

The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded Rohit Sharma for adapting his game to the English conditions. Chopra elaborated:

"When you measure greatness, there are many criteria. One is longevity, secondly the stats, the third is how you inspire the others around you, have you created enough difference on and sometimes off the field as well. After that, the last one is adaptability, whether you have adapted yourself over a period of time. When you see all great players, they adapted their game somewhere or the other. The Rohit Sharma we are seeing is adapting."

Rohit Sharma's runs in the three Tests so far have come at a strike rate of only 39.45, a number which is generally not associated with the attacking stroke player.

Rohit Sharma showed the best technique on how to play or leave the ball when its outside off stump in this England series and KL Rahul did that in first two Tests. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 28, 2021

Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma curbing his attacking instincts

Rohit Sharma has looked the most comfortable Indian batsman in the middle

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rohit Sharma has understood that he cannot be playing the attacking game at the top of the order in English conditions. He observed:

"He is saying that these are English conditions and he is playing as a Test opener, that he cannot play the free-flowing shots and is going to curb his instincts. That is very difficult."

The former India opener signed off by doffing his hat to Rohit Sharma's dogged performance. Chopra pointed out:

"It is very difficult for a batsman who throws his bat to stop it, what he is doing and is successful at that as well, is not an easy thing to do. So, I have a lot of respect. It's mind over matter. So Rohit Sharma, absolutely hats off my friend."

Rohit Sharma been a blessing to Indian top order in Test cricket since becoming an opener. pic.twitter.com/vBL4NtCKqS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2021

Rohit Sharma will hope to continue in the same vein during the remainder of the five-match series. He will also want to breach the three-figure mark, which will be his maiden century away from home.

Edited by Sai Krishna